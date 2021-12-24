Left Menu

Maha legislature secretariat not to respond to SC notice on suspension of 12 BJP MLAs

I hope their suspension is revoked before the speakers election next week, he said.Zirwal said that the SC notice was received by the legislature secretariat on December 21.The 12 suspended members are Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawal, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.On December 14, the Supreme Court had sought responses from the Maharashtra legislative assembly and the state government on the pleas filed by these MLAs, who have challenged their one-year suspension.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 13:16 IST
Maha legislature secretariat not to respond to SC notice on suspension of 12 BJP MLAs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Narhari Zirwal, on Friday asked the legislature secretary not to respond to the Supreme Court's notice on the plea filed by 12 BJP MLAs, challenging their one-year suspension. The 12 legislators were suspended on July 5 this year after they allegedly misbehaved with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber. Zirwal directed the government to apprise the apex court of the developments that led to the suspension of these BJP members.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar wondered how the government can hold speaker's election by keeping 12 voters suspended.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the 12 legislators have applied to the speaker's office requesting their suspension be reconsidered. ''I hope their suspension is revoked before the speaker's election next week,'' he said.

Zirwal said that the SC notice was received by the legislature secretariat on December 21.

The 12 suspended members are Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawal, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.

On December 14, the Supreme Court had sought responses from the Maharashtra legislative assembly and the state government on the pleas filed by these MLAs, who have challenged their one-year suspension. The apex court had observed that the issues raised in the matter and arguments advanced by the advocates appearing for the petitioners as well as the state are ''debatable'' and ''require deeper consideration''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global
4
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021