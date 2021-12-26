Left Menu

Not keen on Minister's post, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 16:30 IST
Coimbatore, Dec 26 (PTI): Secretary of DMK Youth Wing Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said he was not interested in the post of either minister or deputy minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

Responding to suggestions and demands made in this regard by a few senior party leaders over a period of time, Udhayanidhi, speaking at a function got up to enroll new members in the party, said he always wanted to be by the side of the party head (his father and Chief Minister M K Stalin) and also be a bridge between him (Udhayanidhi) and the people.

''I was given a task of enrolling 24 lakh members in the party when I took over as the youth wing secretary and now now the target is 2.50 crore,'' he said. Stating that during the last Assembly elections the party was expecting to win at least five seats here but that did not happen, he said the partymen should work hard to win majority of the seats in the coming civic elections.

The number of coronavirus infections was high in this district when Stalin took over as the Chief Minister but he was able to bring the number down within two months, Udhayanidhi said. Steps are being taken to protect the people from Omicron, a new variant of the virus, he added.

