Left Menu

JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad passes away at 81

Janata Dal (United) Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad, popularly known as 'King Mahendra', passed away after a prolonged illness here on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 09:57 IST
JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad passes away at 81
Janata Dal (United) Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad passes away (Photo/RajyaSabha) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Janata Dal (United) Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad, popularly known as 'King Mahendra', passed away after a prolonged illness here on Monday. 81-year-old Prasad was being treated in Apollo Hospital in the national capital for some time now.

Prasad who is also known as one of the Pharma tycoons of the country was a seven-time parliamentarian from Bihar. He is one of the longest-serving MP of Rajya Sabha. King Mahendra contested and won his first Lok Sabha election in 1980 from Jehanabad Constituency in Bihar from Congress' ticket.

He, however, lost the 1984 general elections but was soon nominated for the Rajya Sabha by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985. Since 1985, Prasad has always been a member of the Rajya Sabha till date.

Other than Congress and JD (U), Prasad has been nominated in Rajya Sabha by Janta Dal and Rashtriya Janata Dal. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deepest condolences on Prasad's passing away. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021