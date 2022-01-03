'Absconding' Bikram Singh Majithia not in Punjab, claims Deputy Chief Minister

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday claimed that "absconding" Bikram Singh Majithia is not in the state "but is in the country". Addressing media here Randhawa said, "As per my information, Bikram Singh Majithia is not in Punjab. These videos and photos (showing him at Golden temple) are fake. If he is spotted anywhere in Punjab, he will land in jail within a matter of minutes."

"However, he is in the country. Since he has no government security, it is wrong to say that police have knowledge about his whereabouts. The charges slapped against him are very grave, you can ask any legal expert," he added. Randhawa also added that the police teams are searching for him (SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia who was booked under NDPS Act), and as per the law, Majithia has been declared absconding.

Referring to the recently lodged case against Majithia under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF), Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had said that there could be a link between the case and the blast at Ludhiana court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)