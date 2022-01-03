Left Menu

Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalised in Sao Paulo

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:15 IST
Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalised in Sao Paulo
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early Monday with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country's media reported.

Globo reported that Bolsonaro returned to the Brazilian capital during the night from a New Year break on the coast and was immediately taken to Hospital Vila Nova Star.

Globo quoted Bolsonaro's doctor, Antonio Luiz Macedo, as saying Bolsonaro had stomach pains.

Macedo operated on Bolsonaro after he was stabbed at a political rally in 2018.

Globo said that Macedo was on holiday in the Bahamas and was waiting for a flight back to Brazil to see Bolsonaro, who reportedly had no public appearances scheduled on Monday.

Since his stabbing during the 2018 presidential election, Bolsonaro has undergone stomach surgery several times.

Last July, he was hospitalized due to a severe case of hiccups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022