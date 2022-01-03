Cong seeks immediate dismissal of Ajay Mishra, blames him for Lakhimpur violence

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lalu on Monday demanded immediate dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, alleging that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence took place at his behest.

The Congress leader further said the SIT probing the Lakhimpur violence has stated in its chargesheet that his son Ashish was at the spot where the incident took place. ''What more evidence is now required for the dismissal of Ajay Mishra,'' Lallu said addressing the media here. Eight people, including four farmers, was killed in the violence, which took place during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit there. Some vehicles carrying BJP workers allegedly mowed down farmers. The SIT on Monday filed a chargesheet against 14 people, including Ashish Mishra, in connection with the incident. ''The chargesheet states that the Union minister's son Ashish Mishra 'Monu' was present at the spot and he is the main accused in the incident. What more evidence is now required for the dismissal of Ajay Mishra,'' Lallu asked. Demanding the dismissal of the minister without any delay, Lallu said his relative Virendra Kumar Shukla has been accused of destroying evidence. Such a big incident is not possible without a ''signal'' from Ajay Mishra, he said, asking Union Home Minister Amit Shah if he is not able to see criminals and crime in Uttar Pradesh now. The Congress leader said people of the state will never forget or forgive the ''massacre'' of farmers and in the coming Assembly elections, they will teach the BJP a lesson.

