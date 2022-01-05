Left Menu

BJP MP Varun Gandhi visits Pilibhit, targets govt over inflation, unemployment

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 05-01-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:54 IST
Targeting his own party's government over inflation and unemployment, local BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday said important resources of the country were being sold in the name of privatisation.

Stressing that the country is passing through a difficult time, Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to his constituency, said inflation is touching the sky and unemployment is increasing rapidly.

To add to the woes, vital resources of the country are being sold in the name of privatisation, he said, adding, ''Think what will happen to the country when everything is sold.'' According to the statement issued by his private secretary M R Malik, the MP visited about 18 villages in Pilibhit.

Addressing the people of his constituency, Gandhi said they needed to be aware of corrupt politics.

''Today politics is full of selfishness and corruption. Worry about the country, bring honest people into politics. Choose such leaders who will remove your suffering by considering it as their own,'' he said.

The MP said that during the COVID period, he served the needy with his personal resources and saw to it that people did not sleep hungry and that oxygen and medicines were supplied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

