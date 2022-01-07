Left Menu

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar offers prayers for long life of Modi after the PM faced security lapse in Punjab

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday visited Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula to offer prayers for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after security lapses that occurred during PM's Ferozepur visit on Wednesday.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 07-01-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 13:01 IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar offers prayers for long life of Modi after the PM faced security lapse in Punjab
Haryana CM Manohar lal Khattar offer prayers for long life of PM Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday visited Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula to offer prayers for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after security lapses that occurred during PM's Ferozepur visit on Wednesday. According to party sources, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to hold prayers and perform Mahamrityunjay Jaap at different temples across India.

Earlier on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister also performed similar prayers in temples of their respective states. The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab on Wednesday due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022