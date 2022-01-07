Extensive search underway to arrest MLA's son in suicide abetment case: Telangana police

An extensive search was on to nab the absconding son of a ruling TRS MLA, who is accused of abetting the suicide of a businessman and three of his family members in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, police said on Thursday even as protests by various opposition parties continued demanding immediate arrest of the legislator's son.

A senior police official said eight teams were formed and they were extensively searching for Kothagudem Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao's son Vanama Raghavendra Rao adding that they were tracing his location and that he will be taken into custody soon.

The official said efforts were underway and support from police of others districts was also being taken and police teams were searching for Vanama Raghavendra Rao in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and other places.

The official further said his statements will be recorded in connection with other cases also that were filed against him previously.

The 43-year-old businessman Ramakrishna allegedly died by suicide along with his wife and twin daughters at Paloncha town on January 3.

In a purported selfie video that went viral on social media on Thursday, the victim accused the MLA's son of making disparaging remarks about his wife and pushing him to take the extreme step. Earlier, Vanama Raghavendra Rao had denied the charges levelled against him.

Police said they have submitted the selfie video in a local court.

Earlier, in a purported suicide note left by him, the victim had held the MLA's son responsible for taking the extreme step. The note also mentioned the names of the mother and elder sister of the deceased with whom he had a property dispute.

The police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the trio.

Vanama Raghavendra Rao went absconding since the FIR was lodged against him.

Condemning the incident, several political parties including the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, BJP, and Left parties have demanded stringent action against the accused.

The opposition parties, which on Thursday had held protests, again staged protest demonstrations by raising slogans and took out rallies on Friday as part of a Kothagudem bandh call demanding the arrest of Vanama Raghavendra Rao. At some places shops remained closed.

The protesters also demanded that a rowdy sheet be opened against the MLA's son.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the TRS MLA in an open letter said he and his family will cooperate with the police and judiciary in Ramakrishna’s suicide case and other incidents allegedly involving his son.

