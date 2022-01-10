Cyprus picks veteran as foreign minister after incumbent bows out

Cyprus will appoint veteran politician Ioannis Kasoulides as its new foreign minister, replacing Nikos Christodoulides who has resigned his post, the president's office said on Monday. Kasoulides, who held the foreign ministry portfolio under two different presidents, will take up his duties on Tuesday, a statement from the office of President Nicos Anastasiades said.

Christodoulides announced his resignation on Sunday in an internal power struggle within the ruling right-wing Democratic Rally party over their choice of candidate for presidential elections next year. A career diplomat, Christodoulides has not ruled out running for president. Averof Neophytou, the head of the Rally party, formally submitted his candidacy for his party's nomination on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)