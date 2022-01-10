Left Menu

BJP MLA booked for violating model code

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 22:14 IST
BJP MLA booked for violating model code
A BJP MLA was booked on Monday on charges of violating the model code of conduct and the Covid protocol by distributing blankets, officials said.

MLA Bahoran Lal Maurya from Bhojipura assembly segment in Bareilly district was booked on the complaint of Samajwadi Party leader and former UP minister Shahzil Islam, they said.

Islam had lodged the complaint on Sunday, they added.

Citing a viral video, Islam had alleged that the BJP MLA had distributed blankets at Swami Dayanand Ashram, violating the Covid guidelines and the model code of conduct in force after the announcement of the poll schedule.

Bareilly District Magistrate Manvendra Singh on Monday said following the investigation into the video content, Block Development officer Atul Yadav, doubling as an assistant election officer, ordered registration of a case against the MLA for violating various provisions of the Representation of People's Act, Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act.

