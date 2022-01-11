Left Menu

EU Parliament President Sassoli has died - spokesperson

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 09:48 IST
David Sassoli Image Credit: Flickr

European Parliament President David Sassoli has died, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Sassoli, 65, passed away at 1.15 am on Jan. 11 in Italy, where he was hospitalized, Cuillo added. Sassoli has been hospitalized in Italy since Dec. 26 due to a "serious complication" related to his immune system, his office had said on Monday.

