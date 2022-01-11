EU Parliament President Sassoli has died - spokesperson

European Parliament President David Sassoli has died, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Sassoli, 65, passed away at 1.15 am on Jan. 11 in Italy, where he was hospitalized, Cuillo added. Sassoli has been hospitalized in Italy since Dec. 26 due to a "serious complication" related to his immune system, his office had said on Monday.

