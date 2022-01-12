Left Menu

AAP's chief ministerial face for Punjab polls to be announced next week:  Kejriwal

Punjab will witness prosperity and good time for Punjab is going to come, he further said.Targeting the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government over law and order situation in the state, Kejriwal referred to the recent incidents of bomb blast, sacrilege incidents and breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modis security.Law and order situation is deteriorating.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 09:31 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls will be announced next week.

He also targeted the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government over the law and order situation in the state and said, "Justice will be delivered in old sacrilege incidents and culprits will be given the strictest punishment''.

Be it a matter of PM's security or common man's security, it shall be ensured, he told reporters after landing at the airport here.

On the issue of polls, he said, "The announcement of the CM (chief ministerial) face will be made next week''.

Last year, the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor had announced that the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls would be from the Sikh community.

Voting for the Punjab assembly polls will take place on February 14 while counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The Delhi chief minister also slammed the Congress and the Badal family for allegedly looting the state for the past several years.

"A tie up of Congress and the Badal family has been going on for the last several years. Both the Congress and the Badal family have been looting Punjab. It will now come to an end. Punjab will witness prosperity and good time for Punjab is going to come," he further said.

Targeting the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government over law and order situation in the state, Kejriwal referred to the recent incidents of bomb blast, sacrilege incidents and breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security.

"Law and order situation is deteriorating. The Channi government could not handle it," he charged.

On Wednesday last, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Kejriwal said when the AAP forms the government after the forthcoming polls, the law and order will be maintained. "There will be peace all around," he further stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

