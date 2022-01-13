Left Menu

UP Minister Dharam Singh Saini resigns from Yogi Cabinet

Uttar Pradesh minister Dharam Singh Saini resigned from his post on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-01-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 15:06 IST
BJP leader Dharam Singh Saini (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh minister Dharam Singh Saini resigned from his post on Thursday. In his resignation letter, the BJP leader mentioned the callous attitude of the BJP government in the state towards farmers, Dalits, the unemployed and those belonging to other backward classes.

This announcement holds importance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

