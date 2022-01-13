Punjab CM Channi recites verse to wish PM Modi long life
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday expressed regret to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the breach in his security during a visit to the state and recited a verse to extend his wishes for a long life to him, sources said.Channi used the occasion of Modis video interaction with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation to convey the message to him.He regrets whatever happened during his visit to Punjab, Channi told Modi.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday expressed regret to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the breach in his security during a visit to the state and recited a verse to extend his wishes for a long life to him, sources said.
Channi used the occasion of Modi's video interaction with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation to convey the message to him.
He regrets whatever happened during his visit to Punjab, Channi told Modi. The prime minister is respected to him, he added.
''Tum salamat raho qayamat tak, aur khuda kare qayamat na ho,'' he said in Hindi, reciting the verse to express his wishes for a long life to him.
The BJP has been attacking the Punjab government and the Congress over the breach in Modi's security during his visit last week, which had to be cut short, with its leaders alleging an attempt to physically harm the prime minister.
Channi had expressed his regret earlier as well but has insisted that there was no threat to Modi. He has in fact mocked Modi over the issue at times.
A group of protesters had blocked Modi's route in what the Home Ministry had described a serious lapse in security as the prime minister remained stranded on the road for 15-20 minutes before returning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Congress
- Charanjit Singh Channi
- Punjab
- Channi
- Narendra Modi
- Home Ministry
- Hindi
ALSO READ
Kejriwal to visit Punjab from Dec 30 to Jan 1 ahead of assembly polls
Decision on seat-sharing for Punjab polls in 2 to 3 days, 'winnability' only criteria: BJP
Pakistan: Punjab farmers block Faisalabad-Multan road against unavailability of urea
University in Pak's Punjab province bans fitted jeans, imposes strict dress code for students
Former SAD, Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab