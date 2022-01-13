Left Menu

Punjab CM Channi recites verse to wish PM Modi long life

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday expressed regret to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the breach in his security during a visit to the state and recited a verse to extend his wishes for a long life to him, sources said.Channi used the occasion of Modis video interaction with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation to convey the message to him.He regrets whatever happened during his visit to Punjab, Channi told Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 19:35 IST
Punjab CM Channi recites verse to wish PM Modi long life
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday expressed regret to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the breach in his security during a visit to the state and recited a verse to extend his wishes for a long life to him, sources said.

Channi used the occasion of Modi's video interaction with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation to convey the message to him.

He regrets whatever happened during his visit to Punjab, Channi told Modi. The prime minister is respected to him, he added.

''Tum salamat raho qayamat tak, aur khuda kare qayamat na ho,'' he said in Hindi, reciting the verse to express his wishes for a long life to him.

The BJP has been attacking the Punjab government and the Congress over the breach in Modi's security during his visit last week, which had to be cut short, with its leaders alleging an attempt to physically harm the prime minister.

Channi had expressed his regret earlier as well but has insisted that there was no threat to Modi. He has in fact mocked Modi over the issue at times.

A group of protesters had blocked Modi's route in what the Home Ministry had described a serious lapse in security as the prime minister remained stranded on the road for 15-20 minutes before returning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022