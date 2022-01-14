MLA Hayer alleges SSM attempting to poach AAP workers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday accused the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front launched by various farmer bodies for fighting next month's assembly polls, of approaching his party's workers and volunteers with various offers to be its candidates.

He, however, said the loyal workers of the AAP have not only rejected their overtures but exposed them before the public.

''AAP workers and volunteers who have been attached with the party since 2013 are being approached to fight polls. SSM is approaching our workers. The Balbir Singh Rajewal-led front is approaching them to fight polls so that AAP's votebank gets divided,'' Hayer told a news conference here.

He alleged the SSM is luring them to contest elections by promising to bear all their election expenses.

Pointing towards AAP leader Jaspreet Singh who was present in the press conference, Hayer claimed that the SSM had approached him to contest the election on its ticket.

He also alleged that the BJP was using all its might to stop the AAP from coming to power in Punjab.

Hayer alleged that the BJP is making clandestine alliances, apart from the coalition it has forged with the Punjab Lok Congress and the SAD (Sanyukt), to prevent the AAP from forming government in Punjab.

Hayer claimed that panic has set in among various parties as the AAP is set to form the next government in Punjab.

''As a result, all the parties have secretly united to stop the AAP's victory march. Traditional parties do not want Aam Aadmi Party to form government in Punjab as they fear they will be completely wiped out as happened after the formation of the AAP government in Delhi,'' he said.

