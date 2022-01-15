Left Menu

Central and state govts will keep working for empowerment of people of Karnataka: PM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 16:04 IST
Central and state govts will keep working for empowerment of people of Karnataka: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured us that the central and the state governments will keep working for the empowerment of the people of Karnataka.

Greeting the people of the state on account of Makar Sankranti today, he recognised Karnataka as a state which makes unprecedented contributions to national progress.

''Makar Sankranti wishes to my sisters and brothers of Karnataka, a state which makes unprecedented contributions to national progress. The Centre and State Government will keep working for the empowerment of the people of the state,'' Modi tweeted.

The PM was responding to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's tweet, thanking him for approval of synchronization of 18,78,671 houseless and 6,61,535 siteless households for poor rural people of the state under Pradhan Mantri Awaas+ Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G).

''Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji my Makar Sankranti greetings to you. Thank you for approval of synchronization of 18,78,671 houseless and 6,61,535 siteless households for poor rural people of Karnataka in Awaas+ under PMAY-G, which were long pending,'' Bommai said in a tweet.

''This is a Makar Sankranti gift from your good self to Karnataka. I thank you once again on behalf of Karnataka,'' he said.

Bommai, later responding to Modi's tweet, thanked him, stating that his words of appreciation and assurance truly fuel his government's efforts to make even greater contributions to national progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

