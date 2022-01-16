Left Menu

UP Assembly polls: Bhupesh Baghel kick-starts door to door campaign in Noida

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday kick-started a door-to-door campaign in Noida.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-01-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 13:40 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday kick-started a door-to-door campaign in Noida. The Congress leader started this door-to-door campaign for the polls after the Election Commission on Saturday put a ban on holding public rallies and gatherings in view of the spurt in Coronavirus cases.

Addressing the media persons here, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said, "Others are either politicizing in the name of caste or playing 'religion politics', but no one is talking about common people, except Congress. From youth, farmers, women to backward communities, we are taking everyone along." Baghel, who is also the Congress senior observer for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, distributed 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' wrist bands during this campaign.

"Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign was commenced by Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra last year to woo women voters in the state. Meanwhile, elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Notably, Congress has been out of power in the state for more than 30 years. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

