BJP candidate from Noida tests positive for COVID-19

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh MLA Pankaj Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-01-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 20:39 IST
BJP leader Pankaj Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Also, I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested," said Singh in a tweet.

Notably, Singh is a BJP candidate from Noida, where he is the incumbent MLA, for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh which will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

