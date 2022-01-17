Biden, Japan PM Kishida to hold bilateral talks on Friday-White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discuss the two nations' economies, security matters, climate change and other bilateral issues, the White House announced on Sunday.

"The meeting will highlight the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," the White House said in a statement.

