Uttarakhand polls: Congress CEC meeting likely to take place on Jan 19

Another meeting of the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections is likely to take place on January 19. "We are discussing things in detail. We are looking at all the pros and cons, and what electoral stretegy will be of each constituency," senior Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat told ANI.

"We are not only discussing candidates but also the election strategy to attain victory in the polls. On all seats, the agreement has been done. Now, the CEC is likely to take place on January 19," he said. Referring to expelled BJP minister Harak Singh Rawat, the former chief minister said, "I don't know if he is joining Congress. This issue has not been discussed with me and this is not my subject. We will follow whatever the party decides."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami dismissed Minister Harak Singh Rawat from the Cabinet on Sunday. Informing about the reason behind the Congress Screening Committee meeting that took place in Delhi today, Uttrakhand PCC Chief Ganesh Godiyal told ANI, "When we presented our opinion to Central Election Committee (CEC) today. There were some queries from CEC yesterday and they wanted some information. So, we held our meeting again today."

Commenting on Harak Singh Rawat, the Uttarakhand Congress chief said, "I have heard in news channels and papers that Harak Singh wants to work selflessly for Congress. This is a big thing I respect his feelings." He also asserted that the party leaders talked about Harak's joining Congress informally.

"We spoke about his joining Congress informally or separately. But it's important that we should seat together and talk on this issue," Godiyal said. He informed that a few senior leaders could not join the meeting today, so the party will discuss this matter in the next meeting where senior leaders will be present.

Harish Rawat, Screening Committee chief Avinash Pandey, PCC Chief Ganesh Godiyal and Senior leader Pritam Singh were present in the meeting. The polling for Uttarakhand Assembly Election will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)