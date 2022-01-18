Left Menu

BJP names 2 more candidates for UP polls

The BJP Tuesday released names of two more candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, taking to 109 the total number of candidates declared by the party. Uttar Pradesh has 403 assembly seats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:48 IST
The BJP Tuesday released names of two more candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, taking to 109 the total number of candidates declared by the party. Chattarpal Singh from Baheri and Bahronlal Maurya from Bhojipura are the two new names announced by the BJP.

For finalising the names of the candidates for the second and third phase and the seat-sharing arrangement with its allies, BJP leaders including its president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are meeting at the party headquarters here. Uttar Pradesh has 403 assembly seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

