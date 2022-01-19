Left Menu

Former New York Post editor alleges harassment, retaliation

Trump denied the charges and the lawsuit said Allan claimed Carrolls charges were baseless.During a lunch meeting in November 2021 to discuss a soon-to-expire contract, Gotthelf said Poole asked her what happened between you and Col She told him Allan had propositioned her.She said Poole fired her without cause on Jan. 12.Any suggestion of wrongdoing related to the management changes announced today is meritless, the Post and News Corp.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-01-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 00:55 IST
Former New York Post editor alleges harassment, retaliation

A New York Post editor whose departure was announced Tuesday alleged she was fired two months after revealing to an executive that former editor Col Allan had sexually harassed her.

The Post said any suggestion of wrongdoing related to Editor-in-Chief Keith Poole's announcement of Michelle Gotthelf's exit was meritless.

Poole, who Gotthelf said fired her in November after more than two decades at the Post, is a defendant in a lawsuit she filed Tuesday, along with Allan, the newspaper's publishing company and corporate owner News Corp.

Gotthelf said Allan's harassment of her “peaked” in fall 2015 when she was the newspaper's metro editor. The two were having drinks after an editors' dinner meeting when Allan said that “we should sleep together,'' she said in the lawsuit.

She said Allan became hostile when she rejected his advances. She complained to her superiors and human resources, and alleged that Allan was forced to retire shortly thereafter.

He returned as a consultant in 2019, however. Gotthelf said their relationship remained tense, and she saw her influence and status in the newsroom erode.

She said that in 2019, Allan ordered her to remove from the Post's website a story about journalist E Jean Carroll's accusations that she had been raped by then-President Donald Trump. Trump denied the charges and the lawsuit said Allan claimed Carroll's charges were baseless.

During a lunch meeting in November 2021 to discuss a soon-to-expire contract, Gotthelf said Poole asked her “what happened between you and Col?” She told him Allan had propositioned her.

She said Poole fired her “without cause” on Jan. 12.

“Any suggestion of wrongdoing related to the management changes announced today is meritless,” the Post and News Corp. said in a statement.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they're a victim of sexual harassment, unless they speak publicly, as Gotthelf has done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022