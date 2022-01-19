Giuliani and other pro-Trump lawyers hit with subpoenas over Jan 6 attack

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday issued subpoenas to three lawyers who joined former President Donald Trump's unsuccessful attempt to overturn his election defeat: Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

The House of Representatives committee demanded the pro-Trump lawyers hand over documents and sit for depositions on Feb. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)