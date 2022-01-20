Cong is only alternative for people in UP polls, says Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, who hails from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday asserted that voting for Congress is the only alternative left for the people of Uttar Pradesh in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Pilot said, "I believe that BJP has already lost the elections in Uttar Pradesh. Just think about it. Congress party is the only party that is going to give 40 per cent candidature to women. Congress talks about the interests of farmers in its manifesto. So, voting for Congress is the only option left for the people of Uttar Pradesh."

Recently, the Congress party in its first list released a list of 125 candidates, in which 50 were women candidates. The second list of 41 candidates included 16 women candidates. Pilot said that the President of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati only make public appearances when assembly elections are around the corner.

Attacking SP and BSP, the Congress leader said, "Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati are nowhere seen as opposition in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav has started appearing on the streets as soon as the elections are approaching. But for the last three years, Akhilesh Yadav chose to remain silent on issues like Hathras rape incident, Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' incident.....the issues of farmers or the issues of atrocities on the exploited and deprived people, Akhilesh kept silent on all these issues. Yadav and Mayawati kept silent. That's all!" Sachin Pilot said that the fear of defeat in BJP is such that BJP ministers and MLAs are leaving the party and going to other parties. "Earlier, BJP leaders did not leave the party," he said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

