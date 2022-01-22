U.S. reiterates commitment to help Gulf partners against threats from Yemen

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call on Friday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, reiterated Washington's commitment to help Gulf partners improve their capabilities to defend against threats from Yemen, the State Department said.

