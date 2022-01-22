Left Menu

Cong releases first list of 40 candidates for Manipur assembly polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 20:09 IST
Cong releases first list of 40 candidates for Manipur assembly polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 40 candidates for the Manipur assembly elections, with former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh contesting from Thoubal assembly seat.

Singh was the chief minister of Manipur from 2002 to 2017.

Former deputy chief minister and former president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Gaikhangam will be contesting from Nungba (ST) assembly seat.

Former Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh has been fielded by the party from his Khundrakpam assembly constituency.

Ratankumar Singh, who was recently appointed working president of Manipur Congress, will contest from Mayang Imphal seat.

The Manipur assembly elections will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 to elect the 60-member state assembly. The results will be out on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022