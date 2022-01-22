Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek to campaign for TMC in Goa
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee are among the 30 star campaigners of the party for the Goa assembly poll, TMC said on Saturday.
The list of campaigners for the February poll was released on Saturday.
Former union minister Babul Supriyo, who quit BJP for TMC, state Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary, Howrah MP and former international footballer Prasun Banerjee, its Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O' Brien, actor-turned Trinamool Yuva Morcha Bengal president Saayani Ghosh are among the other star campaigners, according to the list. Names of Luizinho Faleiro, MP and former Goa chief minister and Churchill Alemao, another former chief minister of the state also figure in the list.
Assembly poll is slated to be held on February 14 in the coastal state, where Trinamool Congress is making a strong bid to increase its base.
