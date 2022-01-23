Left Menu

BJP will win over 60 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly polls, says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday expressed confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win over 60 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday expressed confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win over 60 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "We are fully prepared and we are winning this time. Uttarakhand people are with BJP. We have done development works in the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. This time we have given the slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar' (this time, more than 60) and we will achieve that. We do not have any competition with others."

Dhami further said that the party had released the first list of candidates on January 20 itself and the rest of the list will be released in the coming two-three days. He added BJP is following all the guidelines issued by the Election Commission and is campaigning digitally.

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission of India extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Speaking on Uttarakhand's former chief minister Harish Rawat's name missing from the Congress' list of candidates for the upcoming polls in the state, Dhami said, "It is possible that Harish Rawat did not get his name entered himself, he might not be wanting to participate in elections."

Meanwhile, polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

