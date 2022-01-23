Left Menu

Bose personified selfless devotion to cause of motherland: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, saying he personified selfless devotion to the cause of the motherland.He also lauded the central governments decision to install a grand statue of Bose at India Gate.We commemorate this day as Parakram Divas to honour Netajis indomitable courage and selfless service to the nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 13:23 IST
Bose personified selfless devotion to cause of motherland: Naidu
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, saying he personified selfless devotion to the cause of the motherland.

He also lauded the central government's decision to install a grand statue of Bose at India Gate.

''We commemorate this day as Parakram Divas to honour Netaji's indomitable courage and selfless service to the nation. The nation is indebted to the iconic leader for his monumental role in the freedom struggle,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

The vice president also paid floral tributes to Bose in Hyderabad.

''He personified selfless devotion to the cause of motherland. The entire nation fondly remembers and salutes the legendary leader on Parakram Divas today,'' he said.

The statue is a fitting tribute and a mark of nation's indebtedness to the iconic freedom fighter, he said.

''I also appreciate the decision to start Republic Day celebrations a day earlier this year in honour of the great nationalist,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022