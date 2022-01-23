Left Menu

Maharashtra: Parents should send their children to school only if they feel it is safe, says Aditya Thackrey

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackrey on Sunday said that parents should make their own decisions and send their children to schools only if they feel it is safe to do.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-01-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 20:55 IST
Maharashtra: Parents should send their children to school only if they feel it is safe, says Aditya Thackrey
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Uddhav Thackrey. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackrey on Sunday said that parents should make their own decisions and send their children to schools only if they feel it is safe to do. Schools in Maharashtra for classes 1 to 12 are to be re-opened on January 24 with COVID-19 protocols, the Maharashtra School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, said on Thursday.

"Even though we are re-opening schools from tomorrow, it is not compulsory for students to come to school. Parents are free to make their own decisions in this regard and should send their children to school only if they feel it is safe," said Thackrey while talking to the media. Talking about the 100 megawatts power generation plant built on Middle Vaitarna Dam by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he said that in his opinion, it is the first-ever power generation plant built by a municipality.

A renewable hybrid energy plant was inaugurated on the occasion of the 96th birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackrey, founder of Shiv Sena. "Observing the 96th birth anniversary of Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, @mybmcembarked on a 100 MW Renewable Hybrid Energy plant at the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Middle Vaitarna Dam. Thus becoming India's 1st to utilise hybrid energy," said a tweet from Aditya Thackrey's Twitter.

Providing updates about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey's health, he said, "He is completely okay. He is taking precautions due to COVID-19 outbreak. He will be seen in an active role soon." When questioned on climate change, Thackrey said that the BMC has established a council on the issue.

"Yesterday, hailstorm occured in different parts of Maharashtra and besides this, there are various other symptoms that clearly indicates that climate change is happening," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022