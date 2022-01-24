Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray should introspect before lecturing on Hindutva, says BJP leader Ram Kadam

BJP leader Ram Kadam on Monday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should introspect whether Bal Thackeray's ideology is being followed by Shiv Sena before lecturing the Bharatiya Janata Party on Hindutva.

BJP leader Ram Kadam. Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Ram Kadam on Monday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should introspect whether Bal Thackeray's ideology is being followed by Shiv Sena before lecturing the Bharatiya Janata Party on Hindutva. Reacting to Uddhav Thackeray's statement that the BJP has used Hindutva for power, Kadam said, "Before lecturing on Hindutva, Uddhav Thackeray should introspect whether Shiv Sena is following late Bal Thackeray's ideology, who had said that in politics and life his party will never join Congress, and if such circumstances arise, he would prefer locking the party (office)."

Uddhav Thackeray had earlier also said that the BJP is not Hindutva. "We are the ones who supported them (BJP). We had an alliance for 25 years. BJP used Hindutva for power. We left BJP but will not leave Hindutva. BJP is not Hindutva. Tactics were used against us when we challenged them," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

