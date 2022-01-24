Left Menu

UP election: BJP fields Ajay Pratap Singh from Thakurdwara

BJP has fielded Ajay Pratap Singh from the Thakurdwara seat for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-01-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 14:58 IST
UP election: BJP fields Ajay Pratap Singh from Thakurdwara
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP has fielded Ajay Pratap Singh from the Thakurdwara seat for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The party in its official release on Monday said that the Central Election Committee has chosen Ajay Pratap Singh for the Thakurdwara constituency. In 2017, BJP had fielded Rajpal Singh Chauhan as its candidate from Thakurdwara.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held from 10 February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Results are to be declared on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022