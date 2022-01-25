Left Menu

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announces plan to end gun violence

Reuters | New York | Updated: 25-01-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 01:34 IST
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announces plan to end gun violence
  • Country:
  • United States

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday said he would implement an aggressive plan to end gun violence in the city, acting on a pledge that Adams, a former police officer, made during his election campaign.

The plan will involve deploying more police officers on patrol, stemming the flow of guns into the city, and appointing anti-gun violence coordinators in every city agency, Adams said at a press conference on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
4
Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022