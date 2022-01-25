New York City Mayor Eric Adams announces plan to end gun violence
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday said he would implement an aggressive plan to end gun violence in the city, acting on a pledge that Adams, a former police officer, made during his election campaign.
The plan will involve deploying more police officers on patrol, stemming the flow of guns into the city, and appointing anti-gun violence coordinators in every city agency, Adams said at a press conference on Monday.
