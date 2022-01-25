Malaysia former PM Mahathir has improved appetite, but staying in hospital - daughter
Malaysia's hospitalised former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, has an improved appetite and has even made jokes with family, his daughter said on Tuesday.
Marina Mahathir in a statement said her father requested people not be too worried about his health, and that he will continue to receive treatment at hospital under specialist care.
