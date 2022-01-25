Left Menu

Malaysia former PM Mahathir has improved appetite, but staying in hospital - daughter

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:40 IST
Mahathir Mohamad Image Credit: Wikimedia
Malaysia's hospitalised former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, has an improved appetite and has even made jokes with family, his daughter said on Tuesday.

Marina Mahathir in a statement said her father requested people not be too worried about his health, and that he will continue to receive treatment at hospital under specialist care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

