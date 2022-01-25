AAP releases fourth list of 40 candidates for UP assembly elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its fourth list of forty candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. AAP has fielded Hamender Singh Chauhan as a candidate from the Naugawan Sadat seat. Jitender Singh Senger has been fielded from Bidhuna. Dr Hariram is the party's candidate from Lalganj and Mukesh Rai has been fielded from the Sagri seat.

The AAP will contest on all 403 seats in the Assembly elections. In the earlier two lists, the party had already announced candidates for 191 seats out of 403. In the third list, AAP announced the names of 33 candidates. In this list also doctors, engineers and ex-servicemen found the place.

Earlier on Monday, Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the "Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko" campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. Kejriwal has requested the people of Delhi to share video testimony of the party's work in the national capital on social media.

Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa are heading into Assembly polls. Elections to the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

