Buddhadeb's wife informed of Padma award before announcement; no one from family objected: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:11 IST
The Union Home Ministry informed the wife of ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee about the government's decision to give him Padma Bhushan before announcing his name and no one from his family objected to it, official sources said Tuesday night, after the former chief minister of West Bengal refused the award.

Soon after the veteran CPI(M) leader announced he has rejected the Modi government's decision to give him the country's third-highest civilian award, official sources said that a top official of the home ministry had called Bhattacharjee's home early Tuesday morning.

The former chief minister's wife picked up the phone as he has been unwell and she was conveyed the central government's decision to name him as one of the Padma awardees this year.

Bhattacharjee's wife told the top official that she would inform him about it.

No one from Bhattacharjee's family got back to the home ministry about his unwillingness to accept the Padma award.

The home ministry always calls up the prospective awardees about the decision to give the Padma awards before announcing the names. If anyone conveys any objection, he or she is not named, sources said.

Since no one from the Bhattacharjee household got back to the home ministry throughout the day, his name was announced late in the evening as one of the Padma awardees, they said. In a statement, the former chief minister said, ''I know nothing about this award. No one has told me anything about it. If they have decided to offer Padma Bhushan to me, I refuse to accept it.'' PTI ACB SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

