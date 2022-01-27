Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami to file nomination from Khatima today

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will file his nomination papers from the Khatima constituency today for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami doing puja at his residence. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will file his nomination papers from the Khatima constituency today for the upcoming state assembly elections. He performed puja at his residence before the nomination process today.

"I always do puja before filing nomination papers. I asked God to show me the right path and sought his blessings." Pushkar Singh Dhami's mother, Bishna Devi, while expressing confidence in her son's victory, said, "I believe that my son will be Chief Minister again."

When asked about former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat's change in the election seat from Ramnagar to Lalkuan, Dhami said, "They (Congress) themselves have conflict within their own party. As a result of which the seats are changed every now and then." The Uttarakhand state legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held on February 14, while the counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

