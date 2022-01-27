UP Polls: Congress Shekhupura candidate resigns over 'sexist' comments by local leader

Congress Shekhupura assembly candidate Farha Naeem on Thursday resigned from the party and returned her ticket accusing district president of making “indecent” comments against women.

Addressing a press conference here, Naeem made allegations against the character of party district president Onkar Singh and announced her resignation. ''I was impressed with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's slogan 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' and got the ticket as voice of girls and women but we are humiliated here. “The district president makes indecent comments on character of women. Despite complaints against him in the past, he is still the district president,'' she said.

''He demands money from people. It’s not possible to contest polls under him,'' she said.

When asked about allegations against him, Onkar Singh said he considers women as her “mother” and has never humiliated them.

''The allegations are baseless. If she has any proof she should come forward with it. She has reached an understanding with BSP candidate Muslim Khan that is why she is making such allegations,'' he said.

