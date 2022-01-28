Left Menu

Yediyurappa's granddaughter Dr Soundarya found hanging

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:49 IST
Yediyurappa's granddaughter Dr Soundarya found hanging
Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's granddaughter Dr Soundarya V Y was found hanging at her city residence here on Friday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Soundarya, daughter of the BJP leader's second daughter Padmavathi, was married to Dr Neeraj S, who works in the same hospital where she is employed, in 2018, police said.

On Friday morning, Neeraj left for duty while she was home at their Vasant Nagar residence here.

The matter came to light when the maid came to the house and knocked on the door repeatedly but in vain. She informed Dr Neeraj, who too called on his wife's phone but there was no response, the police said, adding, the door was then opened by force.

The body was later shifted to the Bowring Hospital where the post-mortem was performed.

Learning about the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, some ministers and senior BJP functionaries rushed to Yediyurappa's house to console the bereaved family members, BJP sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

