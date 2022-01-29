Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh was taken over by mafias under rule of SP, BSP: Amit Shah

Slamming the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that under the rule of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, Uttar Pradesh was taken over by the mafias.

ANI | Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-01-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 12:57 IST
Union Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Slamming the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that under the rule of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, Uttar Pradesh was taken over by the mafias. Shah said that those who did politics on the basis of religion and caste exercised their dominance here.

"Under the rule of SP and BSP, Uttar Pradesh was taken over by the mafia. Those who did politics on the basis of religion and caste were dominated here. After the formation of Yogi Adityanath ji's government here in 2017, all the goons went out of the border of Uttar Pradesh," he said while addressing an effective voter interaction programme in Muzaffarnagar. Thanking the people of Muzaffarnagar for supporting the BJP previously, Shah said, "It is Muzaffarnagar that has laid the foundation of BJP's massive victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, 2017 and 2019. It is from here that a wave rises which goes up to Kashi and clears the dust of our adversaries."

"When I became BJP in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, there were riots here in the very beginning. At that time, the accused had become victims and those who were victims were made accused. I have not forgotten the pain of those riots," he said. Shah expressed confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging victorious in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

