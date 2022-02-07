UK defence minister says to send a further 350 troops to Poland
07-02-2022
British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday Britain would send a further 350 troops to Poland.
Britain last year sent 100 troops to Poland to help support it with a migrant crisis at its border with Belarus.
"We will add to those ... by sending a further 350 British troops to Poland as a bilateral deployment to show that we can work together and send a strong signal that Britain and Poland stand side by side," Wallace said at a news conference alongside his Polish counterpart.
