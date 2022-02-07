Left Menu

Pak CDA visits Ajmer Sharif on occasion of Urs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 22:57 IST
Pak CDA visits Ajmer Sharif on occasion of Urs
Aftab Hasan Khan, the Charge'd Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in India, participated in the 810th annual 'Urs Mubarak' of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif on Monday.

The Pakistan High Commission said Khan presented a traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan at the shrine on the occasion of Urs.

''Aftab Hasan Khan, the Charge' d Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, participated in the 810th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Ajmer Sharif,'' it said in a statement.

It said he thanked all those present at the shrine, especially the administration for facilitating his visit on the auspicious occasion of the annual Urs.

