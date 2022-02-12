Met Police send questionnaire to PM Johnson -No. 10 spokesperson
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2022 03:27 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 03:27 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police and he will respond as required, his spokesperson said on Friday.
The Metropolitan Police are contacting more than 50 people who are believed to have attended lockdown parties at Johnson's Downing Street to explain their involvement.
