Britain says Johnson and Biden see crucial window for diplomacy on Ukraine
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday agreed there was a crucial window for diplomacy and a chance for Russia to step back and avert disaster in Ukraine, Johnson's office said after a call between the leaders. "They agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement after the call.
"The leaders emphasised that any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far reaching damage for both Russia and the world."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.K. PM Johnson cancels trip to Japan planned for mid-February -Kyodo
WRAPUP 2-N.Korea tests biggest missile since 2017, U.S. calls for talks
Report on parties at UK PM Johnson's residence to come soon, minister says
FOREX-Dollar slips as U.S. yield curve flattens in big week for cbanks
UK PM Johnson receives report into alleged Downing Street lockdown parties