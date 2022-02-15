Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Everything in place for massive Russian attack on Ukraine, France says

France's foreign minister said on Monday that everything was in place for Russian forces to invade quickly in Ukraine, adding that Europe was ready to impose massive sanctions if it happened. "If the question is are there elements in place so that there is a major offensive by Russian forces in Ukraine, then yes it's true.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 01:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 01:38 IST
UPDATE 1-Everything in place for massive Russian attack on Ukraine, France says

France's foreign minister said on Monday that everything was in place for Russian forces to invade quickly in Ukraine, adding that Europe was ready to impose massive sanctions if it happened.

"If the question is are there elements in place so that there is a major offensive by Russian forces in Ukraine, then yes it's true. It's possible and quickly," Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 5 TV. He said the assessment was shared by Paris and its allies, although he said nothing indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made that decision.

"It's blowing hot and cold," he said, suggesting that Russia was leaving the door open for dialogue. Two European diplomatic sources said the United States had told its allies last Friday that one scenario was that Moscow could launch an offensive this Wednesday.

When asked whether sanctions were ready should there by a Russian attack, Le Drian said that was the case and they would be massive even if they would also have a boomerang effect on Europe. The minister said it was important to pursue dialogue to avoid a disastrous conflict that would hurt all sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game; Olympics-CAS decision will determine whether Valieva can compete in women's singles - IOC and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022