Uproar in Haryana Assembly after introduction of anti-conversion bill

The Haryana Assembly witnessed an uproar after a bill for prevention of unlawful religious conversion was introduced on Friday. Home Home minister Anil Vij introduced the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022 on the third day of the budget session of the assembly here.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Assembly witnessed an uproar after a bill for prevention of unlawful religious conversion was introduced on Friday. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta suspended Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian for remaining the part of the budget session for tearing a copy of the bill in the House. The Congress members staged a walk out in protest against Kadian's suspension. Home Home minister Anil Vij introduced the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022 on the third day of the budget session of the assembly here. PTI CHS VSD TDS TDS

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

