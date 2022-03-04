Uproar in Haryana Assembly after introduction of anti-conversion bill

The Haryana Assembly witnessed an uproar after a bill for prevention of unlawful religious conversion was introduced on Friday. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta suspended Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian for remaining the part of the budget session for tearing a copy of the bill in the House. The Congress members staged a walk out in protest against Kadian's suspension. Home Home minister Anil Vij introduced the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022 on the third day of the budget session of the assembly here. PTI CHS VSD TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)