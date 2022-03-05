Biden says he is committed to helping Finland defend itself
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has roused fresh concern for other European countries, and raised the prospect that Finland, which neighbors Russia, could form a closer alliance with NATO. Biden met his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Friday. Finland already cooperates with NATO, but is not a member, and support for full membership has grown in the country since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Biden met his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Friday. Finland already cooperates with NATO, but is not a member, and support for full membership has grown in the country since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
