Biden and Finnish president commit to strengthening U.S.-Finnish security cooperation - White House
U.S. President Joe Biden and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto committed during talks on Friday to starting a process that will strengthen the two nations' security cooperation, the White House said.
Biden and Niinisto also discussed the importance of NATO's Open Door policy, the White House said in a statement after the meeting between the two leaders.
