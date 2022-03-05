Left Menu

VP Kamala Harris to travel to Poland and Romania

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 06:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 06:18 IST
Amid an escalating Ukrainian crisis, US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week to unite her European allies against Russian aggression.

“Her visit will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance and U.S. support for NATO’s eastern flank allies in the face of Russian aggression. It will also highlight our collective efforts to support the people of Ukraine,” her deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said on Friday.

She is scheduled to travel to Warsaw, Poland and Bucharest, Romania March 9-11.

“During her meetings with the leaders of Poland and Romania, the Vice President will advance our close coordination in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” Singh said.

“They will discuss our continuing support for the people of Ukraine through security, economic, and humanitarian assistance and our determination to impose severe economic consequences on Russia and those complicit in Russia’s invasion,” she said.

Harris’s meetings will also focus on how the United States can further support Ukraine’s neighbours as they welcome and care for refugees fleeing violence, Singh said.

